GloRilla and Brandon Ingram were seen holding hands, leaving a club together after a cozy night dancing in a Cabo nightclub.

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram turned heads in Cabo San Lucas after they were spotted getting affectionate on the dance floor at Balam nightclub during GloRilla’s birthday celebration early Monday (July 28).

The Memphis rapper and the NBA forward were seen dancing closely into the early morning hours, with GloRilla’s arms wrapped around Ingram’s neck as they swayed to the music.

Security reportedly stepped in to block partygoers from filming the pair as the vibe got more intimate, according to TMZ. Around 3 A.M., the two left the venue hand-in-hand, igniting speculation about a possible romance.

The scene came just days after GloRilla hosted her first-ever Glo Bash on Friday (July 25) at Memphis’ FedExForum.

The sold-out concert featured a stacked lineup including Kodak Black, Sexyy Red, and Moneybagg Yo, and was framed as a symbolic passing of the torch from Yo Gotti, who made a surprise appearance.

Meanwhile, Ingram is in recovery mode from a serious ankle injury and gearing up for his debut with the Toronto Raptors.

It appears Ingram has had his eye on Glo for some time. A social media user caught a clip apparently of Zion Williamson laughing at Brandon Ingram for staring at GloRilla courtside back in December 2024.

a clip absolutely nobody asked for: zion laughing at brandon ingram for staring at glorilla @GloTheofficial courtside 😭 (mind u this is the lower quality version of this clip, it’s clear af in the actual version) pic.twitter.com/YnOBKgoJsT — fenty’s promo team 😛 (@rihtired) December 2, 2024

GloRilla’s romantic life has drawn attention before. She was linked to Damian Lillard in 2024, though neither confirmed the relationship.

In November 2024, she tweeted, “Single & celibate until God send me my husband.”

The Cabo outing also came on the heels of legal trouble for GloRilla, who is currently facing felony drug charges following a police search of her home.