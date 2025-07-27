GloRilla Launches Mugshot Merch After Weed Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla turned her Georgia arrest into a cash grab by selling her mugshot on $40 shirts during her Memphis concert weekend.

GloRilla wasted zero time flipping her recent arrest into a money move in Memphis, dropping $40 tees with her mugshot slapped on the front like it’s album art.

Fresh off catching charges in Georgia for drug possession, the Memphis rapper hit the stage at her “GloRilla’s Glo Bash” at FedExForum last night (July 26) with more than just bars—she pulled up with black tees featuring her booking photo.

The merch drop came after deputies investigating a burglary at her Forsyth County, Georgia home discovered marijuana and a schedule one controlled substance.

Glorilla My S### Bumpin' Up In The Jail Ho Mugshot Shirt – Glorilla Mugshot https://t.co/dW1vSRotDC — James Dean Death Cult Hat (@jamesdeathcult) July 27, 2025

The break-in occurred around 1:30 A.M. July 20, when three suspects forced entry, prompting an armed resident to fire shots. No one was injured, and the suspects fled.

GloRilla, who was performing at the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, later surrendered and posted a $22,260 bond.

She faces charges of felony marijuana possession and possession of a controlled substance.

While the burglary suspects remain at large, GloRilla criticized authorities for focusing on drugs rather than the break-in, and her legal team called the charges a sign of misplaced priorities.

“Long story short, my house gets home invaded and I’m the only one that gets arrested,” she tweeted.

Her lawyer backed her up, calling out the cops for arresting her instead of going after the actual suspects behind the home break-in.

It was still business as usual for GloRilla, who tore down the FedExForum for has big bash, which featured artists like Sexyy Red, Yo Gotti, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo and others.