Gorgeous Doll Is Back—This Time, She’s After Future: “I Will Literally Expose Everything”

Gorgeous Doll publicly confronted rapper Future with contentious allegations online claiming the rapper is trying to silence her.

Gorgeous Doll took to social media to publicly accuse Future of allegedly plotting to silence her as punishment for attending Lil Baby’s listening event.

In a fiery video that’s quickly spread across TikTok and Instagram, the influencer unleashed accusations against the Atlanta rapper, claiming he’s attempting to get her social media accounts shut down..

“He’s threatening to have my page deleted,” Gorgeous Doll said emphatically in her now-viral clip. “At the end of the day, babe, I will take this off TikTok and we will go to Instagram with it. I will go to Twitter. I will go to every social [platform].”

The video notably features audio of Future’s voice on a phone call, where he flatly denies familiarity with Gorgeous Doll, stating clearly, “I don’t even know you.”

The authenticity of the audio has yet to be independently confirmed.

Throughout her aggressive social media campaign, Gorgeous Doll insisted she was ready to reveal details of their alleged interactions.

“A lawyer cannot gag order me about my own personal life. You are a public figure, sweetheart. I am an influencer,” she confidently declared in another rant.

Future and one of his many women are fighting…



IG Baddie “I Am Gorgeous Doll” Says She’s Been In A Toxic Relationship With The Atlanta Rapper For 5 years.. pic.twitter.com/4FHrOxmUEi — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) February 28, 2025

She further alleged her creative contributions influenced Future’s recent musical catalog and seemed to threaten the rapper with a possible lawsuit to get some money.

“Please don’t you think I won’t go after you for me being an influence on the songs that you’ve made over the past couple years. You think I won’t come for that catalog? Play with me,” she snarled.

Gorgeous Doll also teased she holds substantial evidence backing her claims, adding, “I got over 3,000 screenshots, OK? Since 2019. I will literally expose everything.”

This isn’t the first time Gorgeous Doll has publicly challenged a prominent Atlanta Hip-Hop star.

Just last month, she accused rapper Latto of orchestrating a physical assault outside a nightclub, allegedly causing her miscarriage.

The influencer claimed this violent incident stemmed from her mentioning Latto’s rumored romantic ties with fellow rapper 21 Savage.

Gorgeous Doll labeled Latto a “baby killer” and vowed legal pursuit. Latto swiftly denied these allegations, dismissing them as “#FakeNews” and stating she doesn’t fight over “cheaters.”

However, Latto cryptically commented online about someone getting “whooped” for discussing her relationship, further intensifying speculation.

Neither Future nor Latto has publicly commented on Gorgeous Doll’s allegations.