Hotties Get Update: Megan Thee Stallion Drops Music News

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion confirms new music dropping in 2026 while expanding business empire with Popeyes franchise and partnerships.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped major news for her fans this week.

The Houston rapper confirmed she’s actively working on new music and plans to release it sometime this year. The announcement came during a recent interview with People magazine. Megan explained she’s been keeping a low profile on purpose to focus completely on her craft.

“I’m definitely in the studio,” she told the publication. “I’m kind of hiding from everybody right now because I really just want to work.”

The Grammy winner revealed she’s currently “completing act three” and assured fans the wait will be worth it. She directly addressed her supporters, known as Hotties, with a message about patience.

“The hotties just need to give me a little time,” Megan said. “I’ll be in the gym and the studio- the gym and the studio.”

Her fans went nuts over her untitled fourth project. Her last major release was her third studio album, MEGAN, which dropped in June 2024. The project peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 chart and moved 64,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

The album became the best-selling female rap release of 2024 in the United States. It also marked the first top 10-charting album by a female rapper that year, accumulating over 62 million on-demand streams.

Her single “Hiss” from earlier in 2024 debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The track generated 29.2 million streams and 104,000 digital sales in its opening week.

While working on new music, Megan has been expanding her business portfolio. She opened her first Popeyes franchise location in Miami Beach in late 2025, transitioning from brand ambassador to franchise owner.

Megan also strengthened her partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook throughout 2025. The collaboration includes the “Thee Million Dollar FanCash Drop” promotion, offering up to one million dollars in prizes to fans.

And, her Dunkin’ partnership launched in early 2026 with a new commercial campaign for her own protein drink, Megan’s Mango.

Megan’s business ventures extend beyond food and gambling. She continues working with her nonprofit organization, The Pete and Thomas Foundation, which focuses on education and community support.