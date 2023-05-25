Ice Cube Claps Back At Complaints He’s Pushing Black People To Vote Republican

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had issues with Democrats three years ago.

The 2024 U.S. presidential race is already taking center stage as Republican candidates line up to make a run for the White House. Will rapper/actor O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson jump into the political fight like he did in 2020?

Three years ago, Ice Cube found himself in the middle of a media firestorm after the Barbershop star aligned himself with the Donald Trump administration. He also introduced his so-called Contract With Black America.

Cube claimed that Democrats turned down the chance to speak with him about his CWBA proposal before the 2020 election. However, Cedric Richmond, the then-national Co-Chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, reportedly did have a Zoom call with the Hip Hop mogul before election day.

In addition, Ice Cube reportedly passed on the chance to have a pre-election Zoom meeting with then-Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. As a result, some people accused Cube of being a pawn for the Republican Party and Donald Trump.

A Twitter User Calls Out Ice Cube For Presumably Hurting Black America

Then reports surfaced that Cube planned to take part in an event hosted by the pro-Israel Zionist Organization of America. ZOA National President Morton Klein faced accusations of using racist rhetoric as well as backlash for refusing to acknowledge Biden’s election win.

Concerns about Cube’s alleged association with the far right-wing movement continue to this day. On May 22, a social media user, going by the Twitter handle @LilHulkQ, called out Ice Cube for supposedly harming the Black community by promoting African-American voters to abandon the Democratic Party in order to support Republicans.

“Ice Cube only shows up every four years to tell Black people to vote for Republicans who are openly suppressing the Black vote, whitewashing/banning Black History, and killing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs that support Black folks. Hard pass!” read @LilHulkQ’s tweet.

Ice Cube fired back at his online critic on Wednesday. The 53-year-old AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted album creator responded, “I never told yo’ Black ass who to vote for, so stop lying and get that ‘clickbait’ out’cha mouth.”

Ice Cube only shows up every four years to tell Black people to vote for Republicans who are openly suppressing the Black vote, whitewashing/banning Black History, & killing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs that support Black folks. Hard pass! https://t.co/rWIfTk78BK — John C. Varner III (@LilHulkQ) May 22, 2023