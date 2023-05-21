Ice Cube Rallies Against AI-Generated Music, Vows To Sue Anyone Who Uses His Voice

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

During a recent interview, the N.W.A legend was asked if he’d heard the AI Drake song and he made it abundantly clear how he felt about it.

Ice Cube is weighing in on the the use of AI in the music industry, a hot topic as of late. Last month, Drake expressed his disdain for an AI-generated version of his voice rapping along to Ice Spice’s viral song “Munch (Feelin’ U).” Taking to his Instagram stories, the OVO Sound boss wrote, “This is the final straw AI.”

Ice Cube apparently isn’t feeling AI either. During a recent interview, the N.W.A legend was asked if he’d heard the AI Drake song and he made it abundantly clear how he felt about it. He also vowed to sue anybody who tried to use his voice on anything he didn’t approve.

“I don’t want to hear an AI Drake song,” Ice Cube says in the clip. “I don’t want to hear that b#######. He should sue whoever made it.”

When one of the hosts suggested there was an AI Ice Cube right around the corner, Cube quips, “And I’m gonna sue the m########### who make it, too, and the people behind the platform who play it. It’s like a sample. Somebody can’t take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay.”

The use of AI-generated vocals have prompted major labels to take action. Universal Music Group had fake songs from both Drake and The Weeknd removed from streaming services.

As reported by the Financial Times, UMG continues to urge Apple Music, YouTube and Spotify to block companies that use AI from access to its copyrighted songs. UMG says the AI companies use their artists’ music to train the technology required to produce melodies and lyrics that were never recorded by actual people.

“We have become aware that certain AI systems might have been trained on copyrighted content without obtaining the required consents from, or paying compensation to, the rightsholders who own or produce the content,” UMG wrote in a statement. “We will not hesitate to take steps to protect our rights and those of our artists.”

Warner Music Group (WMG) and Sony Music are also in talks with the music streaming services to find a way to quickly and easily remove recordings with AI-generated vocals.

As for Ice Cube, don’t expect to hear an AI version of “It Was A Good Day” anytime soon. Logic was enough.