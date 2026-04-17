Ice Spice Attackers Branded As Clout Chasing Cowards Over McDonald’s Attack

Ice Spice got into a physical altercation with a fan at a Los Angeles McDonald’s that spilled onto the street and left both women on the ground.

Ice Spice found herself in the middle of a full-blown street brawl after a confrontation inside a Los Angeles McDonald’s turned physical on April 15.

The 26-year-old rapper was minding her business with a friend when a woman approached their booth uninvited and tried to squeeze in next to her companion.

When Ice Spice and her friend asked the woman to leave, things escalated fast.

The woman threw a slap that connected, and what started as a quick altercation inside the restaurant spilled out onto the street where the situation got even messier.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the confrontation continuing outside, with both women going at it on the pavement.

The aggressor landed a second punch during the outdoor portion of the fight, and both ended up on the ground during the scuffle.

It was a full-contact situation that drew attention from people around the area. According to reporting on the incident, the whole thing got documented on camera, which meant there was clear evidence of what went down.

Ice Spice’s legal team didn’t waste time responding to the situation.

Bradford Cohen, her attorney, released a statement calling the attack “unprovoked” and confirmed the incident was reported to the LAPD.

Cohen made it clear they’re pursuing every option available, saying “We will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security.”

That’s a serious move that signals Ice Spice’s camp isn’t letting this slide.

The woman involved, identified as Vayah, told a completely different story about what happened.

She claimed Ice Spice was the one who acted rude first, saying the rapper called her a “b####” when she tried to show her “some love.”

Vayah also alleged that Ice Spice grabbed her phone and threw it out of the restaurant, which would explain some of the tension that led to the physical confrontation.

As of now, the LAPD hasn’t made any arrests related to the incident.

The consensus was that Vayah and her buddy, who seemed like he wanted to fight Ice Spice too, were nothing but clout chasing fools seeking attention, which is exactly what they will get, but most likely it’s going to be from the cops.

When I seen “Ice Spice got slapped in McDonalds” I was thinkin she got hoe’d but she was really ready to bang out she surfed across them tables lol — Marathon 🏁 Slime (@MikeyCinatra) April 17, 2026

I know for fact I aint just see a N#### put his hands on ice spice?? Nahh bro I'm tripping — Ed Shrn (@_Jsquared2) April 17, 2026

Fighting ice spice is weird asf — 𝓢𝓚 (@itgirlshyia) April 17, 2026

Who is trying to fight ice spice at McDonald’s and for what reason — sadiebby (@badgallsadie) April 17, 2026

Ice Spice held it down. Stranger approaches me when I’m minding my own, hooded up trying to take down some nuggets and fries I’m coming from the shoulders with it too. 😂 🤛 — ♛ 𝐊!𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐋€𝐑 ♛ (@KingChandler219) April 17, 2026

idc for ice spice but what that girl did to her was hellllaaaas corny. Jealously is a disease. — ᢉ𐭩 (@GSLxoxo) April 17, 2026

Not even a fan of ice spice but she held her own ngl and that weird ass “fan” girl gtf out my face and let me eat my nuggets in peace — Leeleee👑 (@LeeThePrincess) April 17, 2026