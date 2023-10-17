Ice Spice Names Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday” The GOAT Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Bronx-bred rapper shows love to her “Princess Diana” collaborator.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice teamed up twice this year on two different songs. Both “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World” peaked in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 region.

Ice Spice is clearly a fan of Nicki Minaj. The 23-year-old newcomer solidified her position as a Barb by praising Minaj’s debut studio LP while appearing on Complex‘s “GOAT Talk” series.

“Princess Diana” and “Barbie World” producer Ephrem “RIOTUSA” Lopez joined Ice Spice on the digital show. When RIOTUSA suggested Spice’s GOAT album was Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday, the Bronx native agreed.

Later in the conversation, Spice also named “Win Again” as Nicki Minaj’s greatest song of all time. That track lives on the deluxe edition of 2014’s The Pinkprint album. Not surprisingly, RIOTUSA put over the “Barbie World” collaboration.

Pink Friday dropped in November 2010. Nicki Minaj’s first official album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 375,000 copies in its first week. The project eventually peaked at No. 1 in its eleventh week on the chart.

Ice Spice continues to make big moves in the entertainment industry. The New Yorker born Isis Gaston recently served as the musical guest on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live. She performed “In Ha Mood” and “Pretty Girl” with Rema.

“In Ha Mood” lives on the Like..? EP. That project also hosts Spice’s breakout hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” as well as the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Princess Diana” single. Like..? opened at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 with 15,000 album-equivalent units.