Iggy Azalea Performed At Beyoncé Concert After Dental Surgery

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea revealed what kind of a trooper she is – after she hit the stage to open up for Beyoncé right after she had dental surgery!

Iggy Azalea once performed at a Beyoncé concert just hours after undergoing dental surgery.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, the “Fancy” rapper was asked by a viewer what it was like to open for the superstar on the Australian leg of “The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour” in 2013.

“That was such a long time ago. The whole thing was crazy to me, the fact that she knew who I (was), was crazy to me because she’s Beyoncé,” she began, before recalling how she had to get two wisdom teeth pulled the day of the gig.

“I got my wisdom teeth pulled out at two o’clock that afternoon, and the doctor was like, ‘Don’t do any exercising.’ I was like, ‘Would a stage show be exercising?'” she joked.

Despite the surgery, Iggy left the gauze in her mouth until seconds before the show started and insisted she would have done anything to get onstage that night.

“Adrenaline can get you through things… Beyoncé, she’s amazing. She’s queen of the world,” the 32-year-old smiled.

Elsewhere in the chat, Iggy refused to reveal whether she has ever refused to collaborate with another artist and declined to comment on who is the better rapper between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

“Oh my God, why would you do this to me? I just don’t want to start drama,” she declared.