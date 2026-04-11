iHeartMemphis Charged With Burglary After Traffic Cone Incident

iHeartMemphis is facing his third arrest in two months as his mental health crisis continues to spiral, with family members expressing concerns.

iHeartMemphis is trapped in a cycle that’s spiraling faster than anyone can catch him, and his family’s been screaming about his mental health the whole time.

The rapper is back in custody after, according to TMZ, placing traffic cones and tree branches in the road, refusing to remove them when police arrived.

Then he led cops on a chase through backyards and was allegedly trying to break into houses.

He got hurt during the pursuit, a laceration on his leg, and now he’s facing three felony burglary charges plus two misdemeanors.

The mother of his child told police she was worried about his mental state, just like his family had warned before.

Police records show they’d been called to his residence a dozen times in February alone for various disturbances.

That’s not a criminal pattern. That’s a mental health emergency and his previous legal troubles paint the same picture every time.

Three arrests in two months tell you everything you need to know about what’s really happening here. This isn’t just a rapper making bad decisions.

This is a crisis that keeps getting worse, and the system keeps treating it like a crime instead of what it actually is.

Back in February, the first arrest came after an eight-hour standoff that he livestreamed to the world. He was armed, barricaded in his Plantation home, telling cops he was God and didn’t need sleep while holding up a gun on camera.

His family told authorities they’d been trying to help him for days, but nobody was listening. He got evaluated at a hospital and released, but that was just the beginning.

Nine days later, he was arrested again. Neighbors said he appeared to be struggling with his mental health, putting up strange displays in front of his house before police showed up. He violated his pretrial release by posting on social media, then allegedly broke into multiple homes while running from officers. The pattern was already clear, but nobody seemed to care enough to intervene before things got worse.

He’s due back in court on April 14 to face charges that might keep him locked up instead of getting him the help he actually needs.