iHeartMemphis Arrested Again After Outrageous Police Chase

iHeartMemphis was arrested again in Plantation after running through homes and violating his release conditions from last week’s arrest.

iHeartMemphis was arrested Tuesday night again in Plantation after he ran from cops and jumped through people’s houses before getting caught.

Plantation police were called to Gatehouse Road to report that the troubled rapper was causing problems. When officers showed up, he took off running.

The 33-year-old Memphis native sprinted through the neighborhood and went inside several private homes while trying to get away. Cops set up a perimeter to catch him.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office provided assistance with its helicopter and K-9 units. The search covered multiple blocks as iHeartMemphis kept moving through residential areas.

The whole chase lasted several hours before they got him in handcuffs.

Police said iHeartMemphis was using his phone during the incident and was posting on social media while they were trying to arrest him. That breaks the rules from his release last week.

This marks his second arrest in eight days. Last Monday, SWAT officers had to get him out of his own house after a standoff that lasted hours.

During that first incident, Colbert barricaded himself inside his Plantation home. He livestreamed the whole thing on Instagram while talking to police through a loudspeaker.

He made strange claims during the broadcast. “I don’t got no guns, just my eye. I can prove, I don’t got nothing. If they kill me, bro, they was trying to stop me from making their movie because it was going to be the best movie ya’ll ever seen.”

iHeartMemphis’s godbrother told Local 10 News that the rapper might have been having a mental health episode. He said he’d never seen him act this way before.

The rapper became famous in 2015 with his dance track Hit the Quan. The song reached number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and made him a viral sensation.

Before his recent troubles, iHeartMemphis was known as a father of three children and did charity work in his community. His family described him as someone who helped others.