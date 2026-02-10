ILOVEMEMPHIS Arrested By Florida SWAT After Livestream Standoff

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

ILOVEMEMPHIS was arrested by Florida SWAT after a tense standoff following weeks of erratic behavior and threats against police officers.

ILOVEMEMPHIS was arrested by Florida SWAT officers following a lengthy standoff at his residence.

The incident occurred after weeks of increasingly erratic behavior that included threats against law enforcement and disturbing livestreams.

The rapper, who performs under both ILOVEMEMPHIS and IHEARTMEMPHIS, had been broadcasting concerning content on social media for several weeks.

The 29-year-old Memphis native gained fame in 2015 when his dance track “Hit the Quan” reached number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Recent livestreams showed the rapper making threatening statements toward police officers and exhibiting signs of mental distress.

Video footage captured him using racial slurs and making claims about being a divine figure.

“I’m God,” Colbert repeatedly stated during one livestream. “I don’t have to sleep. That’s when y’all try to reset me. I’m AI. I’m not dumb.”

Colbert’s family described the situation as a mental health crisis. They said he desperately needed professional help and had been struggling for several days before the standoff. The behavior escalated to the point where authorities felt intervention was necessary.

Video from the scene showed a garage door damaged and a car flipped on its side. Shattered glass covered the ground after a window was broken during the standoff.

The livestream captured Colbert speaking to a dog inside the home. He repeatedly told viewers he didn’t want to die. At one point, he crouched in the garage while SWAT officers moved into position.

The standoff lasted several hours and body camera footage shows the moment officers entered the residence.

“I don’t have nothing,” Colbert can be heard saying as he raised his hands. “My hands up. Don’t kill me. My hands up.”

Officers arrested Colbert just after 3 a.m. The stream showed the exact moment SWAT members took him into custody. Plantation police said Colbert was arrested on an active warrant for Written or Electronic Threats to Kill.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after his arrest.