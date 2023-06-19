Internet Money Rapper Rot Ken Charged With Murder In Georgia

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rot Ken, a rapper signed to Taz Taylor’s Internet Money Records, was arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old man in Augusta, Georgia.

According to the Augusta Press, authorities identified Rot Ken as one of the two suspects in an April shooting. The rapper and his accomplice allegedly shot two men, leaving one of the victims dead.

Online records show Rot Ken was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first offender and possession of a firearm during a crime. Authorities caught the second suspect, Vinston Moultrie, on Sunday (June 18).

Rot Ken, whose real name is Kenneth Williams, and Moultrie allegedly approached two men in a vehicle on April 26. The attackers opened fire at the car, killing a passenger named Usaini Yunusa.

Kobe Burns, the driver, survived the shooting but crashed into trees after he sped away from the scene. He was taken to the hospital.

Authorities said Burns was drunk. The 20-year-old victim faced DUI charges.

Rot Ken spent 10 days in jail for a probation violation before winding back behind bars on a murder warrant. He landed on probation from a past conviction for burglary, carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property.