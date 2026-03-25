Ivanna Ortiz Risks Losing Speech Pathology License For Trying To Kill Rihanna

Ivanna Ortiz’s professional license hangs in the balance as California’s speech pathology board moves to bar her from practicing if she’s released from custody.

The woman accused of firing an AR-15 at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home now risks losing her professional license to practice speech-language pathology.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested after allegedly unleashing multiple rounds at the mansion while the music icon and her family were inside, and prosecutors are moving fast to strip her credentials if she’s released from custody.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the California licensing board for speech-language pathologists wants Ortiz barred from practicing her profession as a condition of any bail or release.

She’s held a valid license since April 2016, with her credentials not expiring until June 2027, but that could all change depending on how the case unfolds.

Ortiz is facing serious charges including one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

The incident happened on a Sunday afternoon when she allegedly fired from a Tesla, hitting the front gate and a nearby RV on the property.

Rihanna and her family were home at the time, including her partner A$AP Rocky, their three children, and her mother.

The licensing board’s move is not unprecedented in cases involving violent felonies.

Board members argue that someone charged with attempted murder shouldn’t have access to vulnerable populations, especially children and elderly patients who typically rely on speech pathologists for critical care.

If Ortiz is released pending trial, the board wants her completely separated from her profession until the legal process concludes.

Ortiz’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday morning, and prosecutors are pushing hard to keep her detained on a $1.8 million bail.

She’s facing potential life imprisonment if convicted on all charges. According to the LA Times, she had made cryptic social media posts referencing Rihanna in recent weeks, though authorities haven’t disclosed a clear motive for the attack.

The case has drawn attention from high-profile prosecutors, with the lead deputy district attorney being Alexander Bott, who successfully prosecuted rapper Tory Lanez in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

The judge also issued a protective order requiring Ortiz to stay away from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s home and prohibiting her from possessing any firearms or ammunition.