Ja Rule Almost Injures People With Awful Golf Shot At Derek Jeter Celebrity Tournament

Ja Rule nearly turned a charity golf tourney into a contact sport when his tee shot flew way off course and almost drilled a bunch of people at the Derek Jeter Invitational in Nassau.

Dude’s swing was wild. The ball came flying toward the crowd during the celeb shootout on Tuesday at Royal Blue Golf Course, and folks legit had to duck for cover.

Golfweek’s Adam Schupak caught the chaos on camera and posted it with this gem: “Ja Rule almost took me and a bunch of photographers out with his tee shot in the celebrity shootout at the Derek Jeter Invitational.”

Yikes.

Ja Rule almost took me and a bunch of photographers out with his tee shot in the celebrity shootout at the Derek Jeter Invitational ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/c5ygG8Xp7v — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) December 16, 2025

It all went down during the celeb portion of the annual charity event hosted by the Turn 2 Foundation, founded by MLB legend Derek Jeter. The tournament raises money to help young people level up through education and leadership programs.

Ja wasn’t just there to swing clubs and scare photographers. He pulled up for the whole two-day event, which kicked off Monday with a welcome party at Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club.

Then he hit the stage Tuesday night with D-Nice at Marcus Fish + Chop House for the celebration bash.

The rapper’s been on the move lately. He’s out on the “Where the Party At” tour with Nelly and has been busy tussling with 50 Cent online over the controversial Diddy documentary.

Other celebs in the mix at this year’s Jeter Invitational included Anthony Anderson, John McEnroe, CC Sabathia, Chris Tucker, Michelle Wie West and Bernie Williams.

No one got hurt from Ja’s rogue shot, but it definitely added some unexpected drama to the day.