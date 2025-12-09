Ja Rule Vows To Sue 50 Cent As Social Media War Erupts Over Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule is threatening to sue 50 Cent after a viral video and wild story involving Diddy prompted defamation accusations.

Ja Rule threatened legal action against 50 Cent after the rapper posted a controversial video to his 36 million Instagram followers involving a salacious story about Ja and Diddy in a hotel room.

The post featured a clip from The Art of Dialogue, in which Diddy’s former bodyguard, Gene Deal, recounted an incident in North Carolina involving Ja Rule, Diddy, and two women.

According to Deal, Ja’s cousin tried to enter a hotel suite where Ja and Diddy were allegedly behind closed doors. Deal said he blocked the cousin, who then tried to force his way in, prompting Deal to throw him into a piano.

“Puff and Ja Rule run out the room, Puff got his towel, Ja grabbing his towel, but they butt naked. Ja was like ‘yo what’s going on, yo Gene that’s my cousin.’ Puff’s like ‘Yo Gene, what happened. I said, ‘he tried to get in the room. I told him he couldn’t get in the room.’ Puff looked at Ja. Ja said, “You ain’t want to go in that room because there’s a lot of freaky s### going on.”

In the original clip, Gene Deal suggested Puff and Ja Rule were playing with butt plugs the Bad Bad founder had purchased in New York earlier in the day.

Ja Rule blasted 50 Cent for reposting the clip, calling it defamatory and threatening to take him to court. “I thought jug head was smarter than that, posting a blatant lie to your millions of minions SLANDER and DEFAMATION… DUMMY!!! Lawsuit on the way…”

😂🤣😭 I thought jug head was smarter than that posting a blatant lie to your millions of minions SLANDER and DEFAMATION… DUMMY!!! Lawsuit on the way… — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 9, 2025

The feud reignited as the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning stirred public scrutiny around Diddy’s alleged history of abuse. Ja Rule accused 50 Cent of exploiting the situation for profit and clout, not justice.

On X, formerly Twitter, Ja called 50 “a cancer to the culture” and demanded he donate proceeds from his Diddy documentary to domestic violence organizations, which 50 Cent is already doing.

Ja Rule also resurfaced past allegations against 50, including a 2013 domestic violence case involving Daphne Joy and later accusations she made and dropped, of rape and assault.

“50 is no different,” Ja wrote, suggesting that 50 Cent could easily be the subject of his own exposé. He hinted at creating a documentary of his own, stating there’s “a lot to unpack” about 50 “allegedly.”

Ja also shared old photos of 50 Cent and Diddy together, accusing 50 of hypocrisy and calling him a “dry snitch” for constantly exposing others.

“He always telling on somebody,” Ja said.

As of now, 50 Cent has not responded directly to Ja Rule’s threats or the “cancer to the culture” remark. The clip remains online.