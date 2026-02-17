Jada Pinkett Claps Back, Denies Trying To Kill Will Smith’s Bestie

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jada Pinkett Smith filed court papers to dismiss Bilaal Salaam’s $3 million lawsuit, calling his harassment claims false and attention-seeking.

Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t backing down from a messy legal fight. The actress just fired back hard against a $3 million lawsuit from one of Will Smith‘s former friends.

Bilaal Salaam filed the massive lawsuit in November 2025. He claims Jada threatened his life at Will’s birthday party back in September 2021. But Jada’s legal team isn’t having any of it.

The Red Table Talk host filed a motion to dismiss the entire case this month. Her lawyers called Salaam’s claims “false, uncorroborated, and made to generate attention.” They say it’s all part of a harassment campaign against the Smith family.

Salaam describes himself as Will’s “best friend for nearly 40 years.” He alleges Jada confronted him at the Regency Calabasas Common during Will’s birthday celebration. According to the lawsuit, she told him he would “end up missing or catch a bullet” if he kept “telling her personal business” and didn’t work to help clear Will Smith’s name.

The musician also claims Jada demanded he sign a non-disclosure agreement “or else.” He says she brought seven people with her during this alleged confrontation.

Salaam’s lawsuit goes beyond just the birthday party incident. He’s suing for “intentional infliction of emotional distress.” The musician claims his reputation was destroyed and his health deteriorated because of Jada’s alleged actions.

He also mentions threats from someone on Jada’s behalf. According to the lawsuit, a manager told him to “work something out” and “end this feud before you get physically hurt.” This was apparently about a memoir Salaam planned to release.

Salaam also sued Jada for denying to TMZ that she ever saw Will engage in sexual behavior with men.

That is connected to other controversial claims Salaam has made. In November 2023, he alleged he once caught Will having sex with actor Duane Martin. Will’s representatives quickly denied that story, calling it “completely fabricated.”

Jada’s legal response paints a completely different picture. Her team argues that Salaam has a “fixation” on the Smith family. They claim the incident he describes never involved him.

Jada’s motion to dismiss argues that Salaam’s lawsuit violates her First Amendment rights. Her lawyers say he’s trying to punish her for “constitutionally protected speech” about her family matters.

The actress maintains she never mentioned Salaam’s name during any public statements. Her legal team describes his allegations as part of an “ongoing public campaign of harassment.”

Jada’s legal strategy focuses on discrediting Salaam’s credibility. Her team argues that his claims lack corroboration and are designed purely for publicity.

The motion to dismiss also challenges the timeline of events. Jada’s lawyers suggest Salaam’s version of the 2021 birthday party incident doesn’t add up.

The legal battle could drag on for months if the court doesn’t grant Jada’s motion to dismiss. Both sides appear prepared for a lengthy fight.

Will Smith hasn’t publicly commented on the lawsuit or his wife’s legal response. The actor has generally stayed quiet about family controversies since the Oscar incident.f