Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Hair “Comeback” Despite Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media to reveal that her hair has started growing back. Check it out!

Jada Pinkett Smith has shared an update on her battle with alopecia.

In an Instagram post, the “Girls Trip” star shared two selfies showing her hair growth after she was diagnosed with alopecia.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back (sic). Still have some trouble spots but – we’ll see,” Jada wrote. She added, “Slide 1: Past. Slide 2: Present.”

In the first photo, the actress rocked a shaved head. In the second, she sported extremely short bleach-blonde hair. Jada, 51, first opened up about her alopecia diagnosis in 2018.

“I’ve been having issues with hair loss,” she shared on her TV show, “Red Table Talk,” at the time. “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?'”

She added, “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear.”

In July 2021, she debuted a buzzcut inspired by her daughter, explaining, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go.”

Jada shares Willow, 22, and Jaden, 25, with her husband Will Smith.