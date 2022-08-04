Jadakiss Reveals Verzuz Success Forced Def Jam To Renegotiate Contract 

Fat Joe said of Jadakiss, “yesterday’s price is not today’s price,” following the Verzuz and the fallout confirms just how correct he was.

Jadakiss has revealed the impact of the epic Verzuz clash between the Lox and Dipset on the one-year anniversary of the battle.

The NYC legend earned himself the title of Mr. Verzuz on that iconic night in Madison Square Garden on August 3, 2021. The Lox undeniably beat Dispet in the battle, not just because of their catalog but because of how seriously they took the clash, preparing with rehearsals and strategizing like it was a chess match.

Fat Joe foresaw what was to come for Jada with an insightful prophecy following the Verzuz. “Not taking nothing from The Lox, they were incredible. But Jadakiss? Price went up!” he declared before adding his now infamous phrase, “yesterday’s price is not today’s price.”

According to Jadakiss, Joey Crack was right on the money, and he’s been reaping the financial benefits of the Verzuz ever since. Not only have The Lox streaming numbers gone through the roof, but Jada has also been able to leverage his success to negotiate his Def Jam contract.

“My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general my numbers went up,” Jadakiss said during a Complex interview on the year-anniversary. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”

Jadakiss said while it “feels good” to be called Mr. Verzuz, the real benefits are more lucrative. “The best part is being able to benefit financially and branding-wise, and get more deals and endorsements, but it’s cool. I already was nice before Verzuz,” he explained. “I’m going to let people know that on these new projects that I drop. But yeah, I don’t want to be stuck in that. I was already killing s### before Verzuz. That was just the reminder to those that already knew, and those that didn’t know. It’s a blessing, though.”