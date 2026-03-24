Jay-Z Adds 3rd Show To Yankee Stadium – EXTRA INNINGS July 12

Jay-Z just announced a third Yankee Stadium show after the first two sold out in minutes, proving the demand for his anniversary celebration run is absolutely unstoppable.

The newly announced “EXTRA INNINGS” performance lands on Sunday, July 12, following JAY-Z 30 on July 10 and JAY-Z 25 on July 11, which honored Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, respectively.

Tickets go on sale today at 1:00 P.M. via LiveNation.com, and honestly, if the first two shows are any indication, you’d better be ready when that clock hits.

What makes this moment even more significant is that Jay-Z already holds the record for the most sold-out performances at Yankee Stadium.

In a rare GQ interview, Jay-Z reflected on how not getting a record deal was actually the greatest blessing of his career, forcing him to build Reasonable Doubt from the ground up with nothing but street-level hustle and belief in himself.

“We sold 43,000 records,” he explained, but the real victory was what happened on the streets. “On the streets we were platinum. Anywhere you was going to go, you was going to hear Reasonable Doubt.“

Jay-Z credits the neighborhood itself for teaching him that you’ve got to do things on your own terms, and that mentality powered him through every rejection from every label that didn’t see what he was building.

According to the GQ cover story, he went to every single label looking for a deal, but each rejection only strengthened his conviction that he was right and they were wrong.

The fact that he’s now celebrating 30 years since that independent release with three sold-out stadium shows proves he was onto something from day one.