Jay-Z Admits Blue Ivy Didn’t Think He Was “Cool” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z gave Gayle King an in-depth interview discussing his relationship with his firstborn, Blue Ivy. Read more!

Jay-Z has revealed Blue Ivy didn’t think he was a “cool” dad.

In a clip from his multi-part interview with Gayle King, the renowned rapper and record producer admitted that his eldest daughter used to question whether or not he was cool.

“Blue, she be frontin’ on me a little bit,” Jay said of the 11-year-old when Gayle asked if his children think he’s cool. “But I catch her. I catch her in the corner, you know? Now she asks me, you know, if this is cool if her sneakers (are cool).”

The 53-year-old added, “She’s come back.”

The Roc Nation founder explained that there had been a time when Blue was embarrassed by him.

“But there was a time where she was like, ‘Daaaad,'” he told the interviewer, doing an impression of his daughter while pretending to look embarrassed. “I’m like, ‘I’m cool. I don’t know what you sayin. At your house, your parents is cool.”

Jay-Z shares Blue and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with music icon Beyoncé.

Blue made headlines earlier this year after she joined the “Renaissance” tour as one of her mother’s dancers. The young performer showcased advanced choreography to her mom’s#### song, “My Power,” which quickly went viral and even started a dance trend on social media.

The rapper’s full interview with Gayle will be available to watch on Friday on CBS Mornings.