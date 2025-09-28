JAY-Z Celebrates Grandmother’s 100th Birthday With Big Bash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z honored his grandmother, Hattie White, with a heartfelt family celebration for her 100th birthday.

Jay-Z honored his grandmother Hattie White’s 100th birthday with a lavish family celebration in New York, bringing together loved ones and famous friends for a milestone moment filled with gratitude and joy.

The Hip-Hop mogul hosted the private gathering to celebrate the Carter family matriarch, who has long been admired for her strength and wisdom. During the event, White addressed the crowd with a brief but powerful message.

“I want to thank you for coming out and celebrating my 100th birthday. May God bless all of y’all who have traveled the road that I have traveled,” she said.

The intimate party featured appearances from Beyoncé, Memphis Bleek, Nas and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who were also part of a related “Water For Life” benefit show tied to the celebration.

Jay-Z was seen smiling and posing for photos with his grandmother and extended family throughout the event. Videos and pictures from the event quickly circulated across social media, with attendees and celebrities sharing heartfelt tributes and well-wishes.

White, who once appeared in Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade, lent her voice to the track “Freedom,” where she delivered a quote about perseverance and inner strength.

Her role in the project further cemented her influence within the Carter family’s creative legacy.