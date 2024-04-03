Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival Canceled For Second Straight Year

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z’s Made in America festival was once an annual event in Philadelphia, but it’s only been held twice since 2020.

Jay-Z’s Made in America festival will not return in 2024. Festival organizers announced the event’s cancellation for the second year in a row on Wednesday (April 3).

“Made In America will not take place in 2024,” festival organizers wrote on social media. “Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music & community – from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses & shining a light on important causes. It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and location.”

They added, “As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival.”

Made in America was canceled “due to severe circumstances outside of production control” weeks before it was supposed to be held in 2023. Lizzo and SZA were booked to headline last year’s festival. Ice Spice, Coi Leray and Latto were among the other notable acts scheduled to perform.

Jay-Z founded Made in America in 2012. The festival was held annually during Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival to be put on hold in 2020. The festivities resumed in 2021 and continued in 2022 before last year’s cancellation. Former Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney expected Made in America to return in 2024.

“We are grateful for all the partners and festival goers who have contributed to this event’s incredible success over the years, especially our partners at Roc Nation,” Kenney said in 2023. “We look forward to bringing Made in America back and bigger than ever to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway next year.”

Festival organizers never applied for a permit in 2024. Current Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has not commented on Made in America’s latest cancellation.