Jermaine Jackson Accused Of Breaking Into Woman’s Home And Sexually Assaulting Her

Jermaine Jackson is accused of sexually assaulting a woman over 30 years ago in a new Lawsuit filed in LA County.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court showed the founding member of the Jackson 5 was sued by Rita Barrett, who claimed Jermaine forced his way into her home and assaulted her in 1988.

According to the legal documents, Rita asserted she knew Jermaine, now 69, for several years before the alleged sexual assault took place due to “professional and personal connections.”

The papers stated that her husband, Ben Barrett, worked closely with Berry Gordy, whom she believed was “in a business and/or management relationship” with Jackson at the time of the alleged assault.

“Defendant Jackson forced himself into Plaintiff’s home, and with force and violence sexually assaulted Plaintiff,” the lawsuit read. “During the assault, Plaintiff, a woman of faith, prayed to God for help. During the assault, Plaintiff feared for her life. After the assault and when Defendant Jackson was satiated, he left the residence.”

Rita claimed she reported the assault the following day to Gordy, whom she alleged “withheld and concealed the acts.”

While Gordy isn’t named as a defendant, Rita accused him of protecting Jermaine over the alleged assault for financial interest. Berry Gordy produced The Jackson 5 and gave Jermaine and his brothers – including Michael Jackson – worldwide fame.