John Legend Bashes “Bigot” Donald Trump In Resurfaced Clip

John Legend didn’t hold back when he labeled Donald Trump a “bigot” and a “terrible leader” during an event in Hollywood.

The R&B singer tore into Trump’s record on race and leadership during a February appearance at The Fifteen Percent Pledge’s 15th Street Block Party in Hollywood, accusing him of promoting racial superiority.

“He’s a bigot,” Legend said to a crowd that responded with loud applause. “It’s a belief that there’s a hierarchy of racial groups and that his group is genetically superior.”

The Grammy-winning artist didn’t stop there. He slammed Trump’s leadership style, particularly in times of crisis.

“America made a decision that I strongly disagree with,” he said of the 2024 election result. “It seems that we are reaping the whirlwind right now, putting someone who is a terrible leader, especially in crisis. He’s already out blaming people, misinforming people, dividing people when a smart and responsible and good political way to handle it would have been to bring people together…be a comforter-in-chief, you know.”

Legend also took aim at Trump’s personnel choices, comparing the appointment of former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to conservative commentator Pete Hegseth.

“That’s the level of bigotry he has,” Legend stated. “Any white man is better than that.”

Originally recorded in February 2024, the clip resurfaced online in April 2025, reigniting tensions between Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen, and Trump.

The couple has frequently criticized Trump, dating back to 2019 when Trump referred to Teigen as “filthy-mouthed” and dismissed Legend as a “boring musician.”

Legend has consistently spoken out against Trump’s views on race. In 2023, he said, “He has made it clear throughout his life that he believes Black people are inferior. Like, he believes that, to his core, in his bones.”