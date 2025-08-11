Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

John Leguizamo ripped into Dean Cain for his ICE ambitions and called him a “m####” while Cain tried to play it cool on social media.

John Leguizamo flamed Dean Cain online after the former Superman actor said he’s training to be an ICE agent and proudly announced it like it was some kind of flex.

The Ice Age actor hopped on Instagram with a video and let loose on Cain, dragging his whole plan through the mud.

“What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?” Leguizamo said. “What a m####. Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been.”

Cain, who hasn’t been on a major screen in years but is still riding that Lois & Clark nostalgia, didn’t come back swinging.

Instead, he kept it weirdly chill and dropped a post on X saying, “He’s a good actor – I like his stuff,” in response to an article from The Hollywood Reporter that covered Leguizamo’s comments.

Cain told Fox News Digital he’s getting into ICE work for the same reasons he got into law enforcement ten years ago—he says it’s about protecting people.

He added, “Our ICE agents, who are amazing men and women, are incredible. And they’re black, and they are brown and green and yellow and Japanese and whatever. They’re a cross-section of Americans.”

Then he doubled down on his stance, saying ICE is “doing the job of deporting people who are here illegally.”

Cain first blew up in the 90s as Clark Kent on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, but lately he’s been more about politics than prime time.

Leguizamo, meanwhile, has been vocal about his views on immigration and representation for years, and clearly he’s not vibing with Cain’s latest career move.