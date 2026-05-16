John Travolta Roasted For Accidentally Becoming Jack Harlow On Red Carpet

John Travolta’s cream beret and dyed beard at Cannes instantly sparked Jack Harlow comparisons that took over social media.

John Travolta showed up to Cannes looking like he raided a 1970s Parisian art gallery, and nobody told him the costume party ended decades ago.

The 72-year-old “Grease” legend walked the red carpet on Friday sporting a cream-colored beret, wire-rimmed spectacles, and a jet-black dyed beard that had the internet doing immediate double-takes.

He was there with his daughter, Ella Bleu, 26, for the “Karma” screening, but the real spectacle was his transformation into what social media quickly dubbed a Jack Harlow cosplay.

The comparisons started flying immediately, and they weren’t subtle.

Celebrities walk the red carpet for the screening of ‘Karma’ during the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival



Featuring: John Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta

Where: Cannes, France

When: 15 May 2026

Credit: Laurent Lairys/PSNEWZ/INSTARimages



**USA RIGHTS ONLY** Celebrities walk the red carpet for the screening of ‘Karma’ during the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival



Featuring: John Travolta

Where: Cannes, France

When: 15 May 2026

Credit: Laurent Lairys/PSNEWZ/INSTARimages



**USA RIGHTS ONLY** Celebrities walk the red carpet for the screening of ‘Karma’ during the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival



Featuring: John Travolta

Where: Cannes, France

When: 15 May 2026

Credit: Laurent Lairys/PSNEWZ/INSTARimages



**USA RIGHTS ONLY**

Twitter users were straight-up asking if Travolta had somehow absorbed Harlow’s entire aesthetic, with one person writing, “Jack Harlow looks rly locked in for that John Travolta biopic.”

Another chimed in with the real tension: “So John Travolta can but Jack Harlow can’t??”

The irony was too thick to ignore. Harlow’s been catching heat for months over his eccentric hat choices, from the $560 Monphell wool “Conductor hat” that stands a foot tall to the bizarre, floppy creation he wore in his “Say Hello” music video.

He’s become the internet’s favorite target for fashion roasting, especially after his controversial comments about “getting Blacker” for his R&B album Monica earlier this year.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Travolta wasn’t trying to make a statement or lean into some artistic movement.

According to the Daily Mail, he was simply showing up for his directorial debut, “Propeller One-Way Night Coach,” which premiered at the festival.

The film, based on a children’s book he wrote, stars Ella and explores his lifelong passion for aviation. He even received an honorary Palme d’Or, which left him emotional on stage.

Yet somehow, his fashion choices overshadowed the achievement, and the internet couldn’t resist the comparison to Harlow’s ongoing hat saga.