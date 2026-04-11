Jack Harlow Drops “Say Hello” Video But His Hat Is Bigger Than The Song

Jack Harlow’s new video drops, but his oversized army cap stole the show, overshadowing the actual music.

Jack Harlow dropped a new music video for “Say Hello” on Friday, and the internet’s not talking about the song. They’re talking about the hat.

The oversized army baseball cap he’s wearing throughout the video is drawing infinitely more attention than the actual track or visuals, and at this point, it’s become the real story.

Social media’s been ruthless about it, with one user posting, “Whoever approved jack harlow hat, lyrics, and beat need to be stoned for 7 days straight,” while another added, “That Jack Harlow song ain’t bad. But him being a goofy ruins it. Just be normal.”

The consensus is clear: the hat’s a problem, and it’s overshadowing everything else.

Harlow is still dealing with serious backlash from comments he made about his new album Monica.

When discussing the album’s direction in an interview with The New York Times’ “Popcast” back in March, Harlow said he “got Blacker” and that he “loves Black music.”

The comment immediately ignited backlash on social media, with critics accusing him of cultural appropriation and “blackfishing.”

Some went further, comparing his approach to “modern blackface” and suggesting he’s essentially cosplaying as a Black man from the 1990s.

The album itself hasn’t helped his case. Monica, which dropped March 13, 2026, debuted at number 40 on the Billboard 200 with just 19.2K first-week sales, marking his worst-performing project to date.

For an artist who’s had chart success before, those numbers represent a significant fall.

The combination of the controversial comments, the album’s underperformance, and now the hat situation has created a perfect storm of criticism.

One Twitter user summed it up perfectly: “It’s just jack harlow and his hat against the world.”