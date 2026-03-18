Jury Decides Afroman Case Over Viral Video: Rapper Wins

Afroman faced a jury verdict in his lawsuit with Ohio sheriff’s deputies over his viral “Lemon Pound Cake” music video.

Afroman came out on top after facing a jury verdict today after Adams County sheriff’s deputies sued him over his viral “Lemon Pound Cake” music video.

A jury ruled in favor of the colorful rapper, and affirmed that he did not defame seven police officers.

Afroman held his hands up in triumph after the verdict was read, and thanked his lawyer David Osborne, who defended him during the trial..

The lawsuit stems from a 2020 raid on his Ohio home where deputies allegedly damaged his property, breaking his front gate and causing other destruction.

Rather than accept the loss, Afroman created a song and music video using surveillance footage from the raid to document what happened and recover his losses.

The deputies claim the video and its publicity subjected them to ridicule, mental distress, and danger, including anonymous death threats.

They’re also accusing him of making false statements in the track.

According to local reporting, the trial wrapped on Wednesday morning after starting Monday, and the jury began deliberating before noon.

What’s important here is that Afroman was never charged with any crimes following the raid. He created the song as a response to what he saw as unjustified property damage.

The deputies’ lawsuit represents an attempt to silence his artistic expression and hold him financially liable for their emotional distress.

This case touches on broader questions about free speech and artistic expression that Hip-Hop artists have been fighting for decades.

The seven plaintiffs are seeking significant damages.

Lisa Phillips is asking for $1.5 million, while Brian Newland and Randy Walters each want $1 million.

The remaining four plaintiffs, Shawn Grooms, Shawn Cooley, Justin Cooley, and Mike Estep, are collectively seeking $400,000.

These numbers represent what the deputies’ legal team believes is appropriate compensation for their suffering.