The *NSYNC alum said he made a conscious decision to keep performing despite the symptoms.

Justin Timberlake closed out his two-year Forget Tomorrow Tour with a personal revelation and a message of resilience, telling fans Thursday (July 31) that he’s been quietly battling Lyme disease while performing across the globe.

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” Timberlake wrote in a lengthy Instagram post reflecting on the tour’s end.

The Everything I Thought It Was singer said he initially kept the diagnosis private but chose to speak out now to help others understand the toll it has taken on him physically and mentally.

“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” he wrote. “When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

Despite the symptoms, Timberlake said he made a conscious decision to keep performing.

“I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

The 43-year-old artist said pushing through the illness helped him prove his “mental tenacity” and gave him “so many special moments” with his audience.

“I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself,” he wrote. “But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.”

Timberlake also expressed a desire to support others living with Lyme disease, adding, “Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too.”

He ended the post by thanking his crew, band and concertgoers, calling them “the stuff of LEGEND.”

“There really is no way to put into words the feeling of being on a stage and getting to share the experience of live music with all of you,” he wrote. “It’s a vibration of frequency that is unmatched. Sacred to me. I honestly don’t know what my future is onstage but I’ll always cherish this run! And all of them before!”

Timberlake also gave a heartfelt shoutout to his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two sons, Silas and Phin.

“My heart is filled with gratitude! Love each other. Be good to each other. Don’t take it for granted. To Jess, Silas, and Phin… nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way.”

Timberlake’s message comes after some concertgoers criticized his recent performances, calling them low-energy. Despite that, the tour grossed $73.2 million across 41 shows as of late May, according to Billboard, placing him among the top 10 touring acts of the year.

The tour launched in April 2024, one month after the release of his latest album. Timberlake joins a list of celebrities, including Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber, who have also gone public with Lyme disease diagnoses.