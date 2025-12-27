Kanye West & Bianca Censori Enjoy Low-Key Holiday Ballet Date

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori attended a Christmas Eve performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet while trying to stay under the radar.

Kanye West slipped into a Los Angeles theater with wife Bianca Censori on Christmas Eve for a quiet date night at “The Nutcracker” ballet.

The 48-year-old rapper kept things low-key during their December 24 outing. Bianca wore a fur coat, while Kanye stuck to his usual incognito look, wearing a face mask.

Kanye took off his mask when the theater lights went down for the performance. But he put it back on during intermission and at the end of the show.

The couple stayed for the entire ballet and tried not to draw attention to themselves.

This marks one of their first public appearances together in months. The pair got married in December 2022 in a private ceremony. Their relationship has had ups and downs over the past two years.

Earlier this year, reports suggested they had split up. But recent sightings show they’re still together, including a high-profile apperance together and Censori’s “BIO POP” artshow debut in South Korea. The Christmas Eve ballet date suggests things are going well between them.

Bianca is a 30-year-old architect who worked for Kanye’s Yeezy brand before they got married. She’s originally from Australia and moved to the US for work.

The couple picked “The Nutcracker” for their holiday date night. The classical ballet is a Christmas tradition for many families. But Kanye and Bianca went without his four kids from his previous marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Kanye has been keeping a lower profile lately, after his controversial public statements in recent years. The quiet ballet date fits with his more private approach to life these days.