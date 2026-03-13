Kanye West “Bully” Drone Show Terrifies Texas Farmers

Ye’s massive drone show over Texas spelled BULLY and scared local farmers who grabbed guns thinking they were under attack.

Ye turned the Texas sky into his personal billboard last night and scared the hell out of some farmers in the process.

The Chicago rapper sent hundreds of drones over Grand Saline, Texas, to spell out “BULLY” in massive letters above the small town. Local farmers thought they were under attack or something.

One dude grabbed his shotgun and started yelling, “Who the hell is Bully?!” Another witness kept his distance, saying, “I don’t want to get too close.”

The drones didn’t stop at just spelling out the album name. They formed a luchador mask and other weird shapes, leaving the whole town confused. Classic Ye move.

This is all part of his rollout for BULLY, according to Billboard. The album drops March 27 through Gamma Records.

But here’s the bigger news. Ye just announced two U.S. stadium shows since 2021. SoFi Stadium on April 1 and April 3, 2026.

A formation of drones was allegedly seen over a farm in Grand Saline, TX spelling out “BULLY,” the title of Ye’s upcoming album 👀 pic.twitter.com/tmMZwdXhYv — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 12, 2026

Pre-sale tickets already went live on March 10. General sale started on March 11. This is his first major American tour date since everything went sideways with the antisemitic comments.

The comeback has been slow but steady. He met with a Rabbi last year and took out a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal in January.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change,” he wrote.

He also said, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.” The ADL called the apology overdue but didn’t completely dismiss it.

Ye lost partnerships with Adidas, Gap, UMG, CAA, and Balenciaga after his comments. The financial hit was massive. But he’s been testing the waters internationally first.

He sold out shows in Mexico City in January and has July dates in Italy scheduled.

The drone stunt shows he’s not playing it safe with this comeback. Small Texas towns probably weren’t expecting to become part of a Ye album rollout, but here we are.