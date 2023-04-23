Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Kid North West Fears Paparazzi Will Make Her Go Blind

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Despite North West’s protests, there’s no end in sight when it comes to the paparazzi. They will likely haunt her for the rest of her life—but that doesn’t mean she has to like it.

As the daughter of two of the most recognizable public figures in the world, North West has been forced to grow up in the public eye. The kid’s famous parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, attended one of her basketball games over the weekend. West cut out early to seemingly avoid running into his ex-wife. As Kardashian and North were leaving the Donda Sports Academy, the budding basketball star expressed some legitimate fears. Swarmed by paparazzi, the number of flashes going off in her face appeared to get under her skin.

“Why you guys always taking pictures?” she asks the photographers. “Are you trying to blind people? That is really bright. This is so unnecessary. Ouch! You guys are going to make a child blind!”

North West has a tendency to express her unfiltered thoughts whenever the paparazzi is around. In July 2022, North West, who was seated front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier fall/winter fashion show with her mother at the time, displayed a sign that read “STOP” as the photographers continued to snap photos.

For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂🫶🏼🫣 pic.twitter.com/29F26ooy8A — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022

Around the same time, North was faced with a swarm of paps in Paris as they walked ahead of Kardashian and her cousin, Cici Bussey. Clearly fed up with constant attention, she asked the photographers, “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

They answered, “Because you’re so famous. We love you, North!” That wasn’t the first time either. North West has been calling paps out since she was 2 years old. She went viral for shouting “No pictures” as paps waited for Kardashian outside of North’s ballet class.

