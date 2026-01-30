Kanye West Producer Tobias Smith Dies After Grammy Success

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tobias Smith, Grammy-winning producer behind Kanye West’s “Jail” and Swerve Strickland’s AEW themes, died January 19 at age 43 years old.

The Hip-Hop community lost a quiet giant when Tobias Smith passed away on January 19 at just 43 years old. Known professionally as Profit the Producer, Smith crafted sounds that moved millions without ever chasing the spotlight himself.

The producer’s death certificate lists January 19, 2026, as his final day after 43 years of creative contribution to American culture.

Smith earned two Grammy Awards in 2022 for his work on Kanye West‘s Donda album. His production on “Jail” and “Hurricane” helped West secure Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance honors at the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony.

The Detroit native started young in Chicago radio during the 1980s. Smith was running boards at major stations by age 12, showing the technical skills that would define his career. His early exposure to broadcast media shaped his understanding of how music connects with audiences.

After earning his marketing degree from Wayne State University in 2007, Smith founded Detroit Media Specialists. The company landed major contracts with Detroit Public Schools, the Detroit Pistons, Radio One and Beasley Media Group. Smith built his reputation as someone who delivered professional results on time.

Smith’s documentary work showed his commitment to social justice. His 2010 film The Cotton Pickin’ Truth featured mentor Dick Gregory and helped Mississippi finally ratify the 13th Amendment in 2013.

The project demonstrated Smith’s ability to use media for meaningful change. The producer worked as a live audio engineer on Wu-Tang Clan’s 20th Anniversary Tour in 2019. Smith handled sound for one of Hip-Hop’s most legendary groups during their milestone celebration.

His technical expertise helped deliver crisp audio to thousands of fans across multiple venues. Smith’s space-age creativity reached new heights in 2023 when he produced “Pale Blue Dot” for Lazarus.

The track became the first song to debut from the International Space Station, showcasing Smith’s willingness to push creative boundaries beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Professional wrestling fans knew Smith’s work through Swerve Strickland’s AEW entrance music. Smith produced both “Big Pressure” and “Hit Different” for the rising star wrestler. The tracks became signature sounds that pumped up crowds before Strickland’s matches.

Smith received the prestigious ASCAP Award in 2024, recognizing his contributions to American music.

The honor came after decades of consistent work across multiple genres and platforms. Smith’s versatility allowed him to move seamlessly between Hip-Hop, documentary scoring and wrestling themes.

Beyond entertainment, Smith served his community through civic leadership roles. He worked as a legal videographer and served as Community Director for Michigan’s 2nd Senate District. Smith understood that success meant giving back to the neighborhoods that supported his dreams.

The People’s Community ATL represented Smith’s deepest passion project.

His nonprofit organization focused on empowering underprivileged communities through self-reliance and sustainable futures. Smith believed in teaching people to build their own success rather than depending on handouts.

Smith’s mission statement for the organization reflected his personal philosophy: “To empower underprivileged communities by fostering self-reliance and building sustainable futures.”

He lived those words through his own journey from Chicago radio to Grammy recognition.

RIP.