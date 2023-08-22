Kanye West Puts One Lawsuit To Rest By Settling Dispute Over Miami Studio

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West agreed to a settlement with Surface Media, which sued him for failing to pay roughly $150,000 in rent.

Kanye West reached a settlement with Surface Media, which sued him for not paying roughly $150,000 in rent for a Miami art studio. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Surface Media dropped its lawsuit against Ye.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant hereby stipulate that the Plaintiff’s claims in the above-styled action be dismissed with prejudice with the parties to bear their own costs and attorneys’ fees,” Surface Media said in a filing. “The Court shall retain jurisdiction to enforce the terms of the Settlement Agreement, which is not currently filed as a record with the Court.”

Surface Media spent several months trying to track down Kanye West to serve him with legal documents. Its lawsuit accused him of bailing on the rent after the Miami art studio underwent a dramatic transformation per his instructions.

“My client pulled off what was essentially an overnight transformation of its art studio into a recording studio for Ye and accompanying artists,” Surface Media’s lawyer Jonathan Smulevich said. “In doing so, no request was too big or too small—Ye asked, and they delivered—and my client incurred significant costs and expenses to deliver. My client is simply asking for the payment they were promised by Ye for their hard work in customizing and renting this unique space to Ye.”

Kanye West’s settlement ended one legal battle, but he still faces several lawsuits. His pending civil cases include disputes with former Donda Academy employees, who sued him for wrongful termination.