Kanye West Shut Down In India Amid Ongoing Tour Cancellations

Ye’s India debut concert in New Delhi gets cancelled after government security directives, continuing his global tour collapse.

Ye just lost another major concert date, and this time it’s his India debut that’s getting shelved.

The New Delhi show scheduled for May 23 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has been officially canceled after government authorities issued security directives citing a high-alert situation in the capital.

Organizers White Fox confirmed the cancellation on Friday, stating they’re fully cooperating with law enforcement guidance and prioritizing attendee safety above all else.

This marks yet another setback in what’s become a brutal pattern for Ye’s comeback tour. According to the Indian Express, the concert was nearly sold out, with tickets running up to $300, reflecting massive anticipation for his first performance in the country.

The show had already been postponed once from its original March 29 date due to growing socio-political tensions, and now it’s completely off the table.

All ticket holders will receive full refunds through the official District ticketing partner, and organizers are currently working with Ye’s team to secure a new date and venue.

The Delhi cancellation fits into a much larger narrative of Ye’s tour collapsing across multiple continents.

His European comeback has been decimated by government bans and venue cancellations stemming from his past antisemitic comments and Nazi promotion.

The UK issued a travel ban that killed his Wireless Festival appearance, Poland rejected him outright, Switzerland’s FC Basel canceled his show, and France followed suit. Slovakia’s entire Rubicon Festival got canceled after artist boycotts and public protests over his headlining slot.

Despite apologizing for his antisemitic remarks and attributing some of his controversial statements to bipolar disorder, Ye continues facing institutional resistance to his touring plans.

His remaining scheduled dates include Istanbul on May 30 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium and Amsterdam on June 6, though given the pattern of cancellations, those remain uncertain.

The rapper’s attempt at a global comeback is running into walls everywhere he tries to perform, with governments and venues unwilling to overlook his history of inflammatory statements and Nazi references.