Kanye West Raps About Seeing The Devil In New Song “Israel”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He also calls himself “Moses” on the new track.

Kanye West has rapped about Jesus walking with him and now, he’s rapping about seeing the Devil up close. In a new track called “Israel,” West talks about meeting with the wicked one. The track is rumored to appear on Al Be Back’s new project, Dying Near A Charger.

“Tell me right now is it real,” he raps. “Y’all be talking about the devil I seen a close-up/Every night I could’ve told everything they told us/ They was talking about the style Cause a n###a Moses /In’t nobody pardon [Larry] Hoover but we got the closest/Y’all be talking about the devil I seen a close-up /I got b##ches out in Paris and I just rolled up.”

Albe Back previews "Israel" featuring Ye pic.twitter.com/OX6O8O5vmQ — Donda Times (@dondatimes) September 6, 2023

Ye claims to be a devout Christian. As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, he produced two gospel albums in 2019: Jesus is King and Jesus is Born. His almost fanaticism not only spawned his invite-only Sunday Service series, a gospel choir that performed secular songs remixed in a Christian way out in the desert, but has also brought the scrutiny of many.