Kanye West’s Epic Rant Was Push The Game Needed To Complete “The Documentary 3” 

The Game is crediting Kanye West with giving him the motivation he needs to complete his highly anticipated album, The Documentary 3.

The Los Angeles native revealed last year that he would release the project on January 18, 2025, marking exactly 20 years since his debut. However, The Game announced he postponed the release due to the wildfires blazing through L.A. at the time.

The Game Was Feeling Kanye West’s “Vibe”

The Game broke his silence on the project with an Instagram post on Tuesday (February 4), revealing that a clip of Kanye West’s impassioned rant in a recent interview inspired him to complete the album finally.

He shared footage from Ye’s “The Download” interview, featuring a clip of the controversial artist asserting his dominance over the music industry.

“Y’all can play around…don’t step over the line though. Everybody, anybody, it’s up for everybody!” West says in the video. “I got bigger fish to fry, I got people to save. I ain’t even on no rap s###, I already beat the rap s###.”

West goes on to declare that he has no competition in the industry, even stating that figures like Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge can’t match his influence.

“Y’all ain’t got s### on me,” he stated, adding, “Y’all ran my name through the mud. Y’all took all that position, you gave the other n##### my position.”

West continued, “Any summer, every summer, there’s no king. I’m the king ‘cuz I’m the only one against y’all. I’m the only one that’s going to go against y’all. That’s why Yeezy over everything.”

The Game took inspiration from Kanye West’s tirade, sharing his reflection in the caption, writing, “If you think for ya self they call you crazy. If you speak on the mistreatment of the lower tier life livers from the higher ups they try to silence you. If you go against the mass agenda they try & black ball you. And if you tell the truth in a world full of lies.. you’re the liar.”

He added, “Ye just gave me the vibe I needed to complete #TheDocumentary3 – Game Time.”

The Game provided no additional details about the album. Nonetheless he had previously stated, “I’m gonna go in hard” on The Documentary 3.