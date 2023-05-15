Kanye West’s Padded Knee-High Sock Boots Has Pro Wrestler Matt Cardona Heated 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West stepped out in a pair of padded knee-high sock boots over the weekend and caught the attention of Matt Cardona.

Kanye West was widely ridiculed on social media over the weekend after he was spotted with an interesting choice of outfit.

The trendsetting G.O.O.D. Music founder isn’t afraid of making bold fashion choices and often goes viral for his fits. He was photographed while taking a stroll in Los Angeles with his wife Bianca Censori wearing what appeared to be a pair of padded knee-high sock boots.

Although fans are letting the jokes fly over Ye’s choice of footwear – which actually appears to be his own design sock shoes with a shin guard covering his feet and legs up to the knee – also drew the attention of a professional wrestler.

Matt Cardona caught wind of Ye’s look and took to social media on Sunday to jokingly call him out. He shared an image of Ye wearing the Elite Sports shin guards and had a few words. Cardona also teased that the rapper is running from “the Indy God.”

“Kanye is wearing kickpads now?!” Cordona penned. “He looks like an Indy worker now. Is he coming after THE INDY GOD?! Be a man Kanye..c’mon don’t be scared…you’re running from Broski…that’s what I heard!!!” Check out the post below.

Although fans poked fun at Kanye West, it appears his Yeezy sock shoes are coming to a store near you. The Grammy Award winner filed a new trademark application for “YZY SOCK SHOES,” per TMZ. The filing says that Kanye’s Mascotte Holdings, Inc. intends to sell “Socks; socks with leather soles.”