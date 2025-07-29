Keshia Knight Pulliam Pays Tribute To “Big Brother” Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keshia Knight Pulliam honored Malcolm-Jamal Warner with a touching video tribute after his death while trying to save his daughter.

Keshia Knight Pulliam paid tribute to her late The Cosby Show co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner with a heartfelt message and video following his tragic drowning while vacationing in Costa Rica on July 20.

The 54-year-old actor, best known as Theodore Huxtable, reportedly died while attempting to rescue his 8-year-old daughter from a rip current, according to Costa Rican officials. His cause of death was confirmed as asphyxia due to submersion.

On Sunday (July 27), Keshia Knight Pulliam, who portrayed Rudy Huxtable on the iconic sitcom, shared an emotional Instagram post featuring Warner strumming a guitar at City Winery Atlanta and a clip of two young girls walking alongside a horse.

“A week ago I lost my big brother but I gained an angel… I love you… I miss you… We got our girls ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

Pulliam also addressed the delay in her public response, explaining via Instagram Stories that she needed time to grieve privately.

“Thank you for every text call and all of the love that you have sent my way… I’ve just needed a moment…,” she shared.

Her tribute follows those from other castmates. Bill Cosby called Warner’s death “devastating” in a formal statement. Raven-Symoné, who joined the show in its later seasons, remembered him on Instagram as a “big brother,” “a beacon,” and “one of the most multifaceted, talented men.”

Warner is survived by his wife, daughter and mother. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief across social media and among entertainment peers.