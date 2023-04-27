Kevin Hart Announces Hartbeat Weekend 2023 With J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Ludacris & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The stand-up legend is celebrating his birthday in Sin City.

The Hartbeat entertainment company will present a four-day comedy and music celebration headlined by superstar comedian Kevin Hart. Hartbeat Weekend will take place July 6-9 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

In addition to Hartbeat founder Kevin Hart appearing at Hartbeat Weekend 2023, the event’s lineup also features Hip Hop artists J. Cole, Jack Harlow, and Ludacris as well as deejays Kaskade and RL Grime.

“Hartbeat Weekend has always been an amazing celebration of comedy, culture, and music, so you know we had to bring out all the stops for this year’s return,” says Kevin Hart. “We’ve put together an amazing, action-packed weekend and I can’t wait to see it all unfold as Hartbeat takes over Resorts World.”

Kevin Hart will celebrate his 44th birthday at Zouk Nightclub on Thursday, July 6. Atlanta-bred rapper Ludacris is set to perform live that night. Plus, Hart will present the Hartbeat Poker Invitational, live stand-up comedy performances at Jalisco Underground, pool parties at Ayu Dayclub, and more.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Resorts World and bring Hartbeat Weekend to the next level with even more experiences that will bring out the biggest names in comedy and music,” states Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat President & Chief Distribution Officer.

Jeff Clanagan continues, “Hartbeat has always connected people together through laughter and joy, so we can’t wait for fans to immerse themselves in this experiential weekend and celebrate with us.”

Tickets for Hartbeat Weekend go on sale to the public beginning Friday, April 28, at 10:00 am PT at www.rwlasvegas.com.