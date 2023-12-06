Kid Cudi To Star In & Produce “Slime” Animated Movie

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Emmy Award nominee looks to elevate animation.

Kid Cudi once again lent his talents to an animated project. The musician/actor born Scott Mescudi will star in the upcoming Slime. He also produced the film for his Mad Solar company.

According to reports, Kid Cudi teamed with Baby Demon animator Jeron Braxton for the Slime movie. This will be Braxton’s feature directorial debut. Brian Ash (The Boondocks) wrote the script.

“I’m always looking for what’s new and always trying to elevate what we know about music, film, TV and animation,” Kid Cudi told Deadline. “Jeron is a powerhouse creative at the forefront of culture, pushing boundaries with everything he does.”

Slime is set in a dystopian future. Cudi plays a character named Glenn who embarks on a journey with a protagonist named Muna. The movie tells the story of Muna and Glenn searching for a cure for complications caused by a medical trial.

Previously, Kid Cudi voiced Jabari in Netflix’s adult animated music television special titled Entergalactic. He co-created the program with black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Entergalactic won several industry awards and earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program.

Kid Cudi also acted in live-action motion pictures such as Need for Speed, Entourage, X, House Party and Silent Night. His television résumé includes stints on the HBO series How to Make It in America, Westworld and We Are Who We Are.

Before making the jump to Hollywood, Kid Cudi made a name for himself as a music artist. The Cleveland-bred rapper’s 2009 debut studio album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, is widely regarded as a Hip-Hop classic.