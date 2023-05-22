Kim Kardashian Says Raising Kids By Ye Is Like A Tornado Slamming Into Her House

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim K. says she cries herself to sleep at night as she raises her four kids she had with rap star Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian has admitted she sometimes “cries herself to sleep” when dealing with parenting struggles.

During a recent conversation for the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, the reality TV star spoke candidly about raising four children – North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm – with ex-husband Kanye West.

In particular, Kim emphasized how tricky it is to meet her kids’ individual needs.

“It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, h########, this f###### tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?” she asked, according to a preview obtained by People. “You know, with all the moods and the personalities, and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s (just) me to play good police officer and bad cop.”

But while parenting is “really f###### hard,” Kim insisted she loves being a mom.

“It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you… I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared,” the 42-year-old continued. “But you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day.”

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalized last November.