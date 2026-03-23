Kim Kardashian Breaks 15-Year Grocery Store Boycott By Setting Foot In Walmart

Kim Kardashian shows up at Walmart in full glam for her energy drink brand photoshoot, contradicting her claim of avoiding grocery stores for 15 years.

Kim Kardashian just pulled off the ultimate power move by showing up at Walmart in full glam to promote her energy drink brand, and the irony is absolutely unreal.

The reality mogul, 45, posted photos from a professional photoshoot inside the supermarket chain’s beverage section while sipping from an Update energy drink can.

She wore an all-black outfit with nylon pants pulled low to show off her slim waistline, posing next to colorful displays of her caffeine-free product.

Her long, raven black hair was styled in messy beach waves, and she rocked a sun-kissed, contoured makeup look for the shoot.

Here’s where it gets wild. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Kim joined Update as a co-founder to help rebrand the company after its launch in 2019.

She explained that her first order of business was to change the packaging to look more minimalist and masculine because she loves masculine things.

The product uses paraxanthine instead of caffeine, which the company claims eliminates crashes, jitters, and overstimulation that come with traditional energy drinks.

But here’s the kicker.

Just months ago, Kim revealed on her sister Khloe’s podcast that she hasn’t set foot in a grocery store in 15 years.

She’s been begging Ralph’s supermarket to shut down the entire store just so she could roam through the aisles like a regular person.

Translation?

She wanted VIP treatment to shop. Yet here she is, posing for a professional photoshoot at Walmart while regular customers were shopping around her.

The photoshoot came while Kim was fueling romance rumors with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton in Tokyo.

She appeared to be staying on top of her many business ventures even as she enjoyed time off in Japan.