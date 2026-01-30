Kim Kardashian Hasn’t Hit Grocery Store In 15 Years Because She Wants VIP Treatment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian shocked fans by revealing that she hasn’t set foot in a grocery store in 15 years and wants VIP treatment to shop there.

Kim Kardashian just dropped the most unbelievable confession about her shopping habits. The SKIMS founder hasn’t been grocery shopping in 15 years and she’s dead serious about it.

Kim spilled the details about her sister Khloe Kardashian on her Khloe in Wonderland podcast this week. Khloe was playing a game called “When Was the Last Time” and asked about grocery stores.

Kim’s answer left everyone shaken.

“I feel like we went to Erewhon [Market] on our show six years ago or something,” Kim said. “But before that, maybe 12 years. Yeah, it’s probably been like 15 years.”

Khloe gasped and called her “Kimberly Noel,” as if she were in trouble. But Kim wasn’t done with the shocking revelations. The mother of four has been begging Ralph’s supermarket to give her the full VIP treatment.

She wants them to shut down the entire store just so she can walk through the aisles like a regular person.

“I’ve been begging Ralph’s to close,” Kim explained. “I want to roam through. I’ll go, I’ll go.”

Khloe suggested they could hit up Ralph’s right after recording the podcast. Kim hesitated but eventually agreed to the idea. Here’s the crazy part, though. Kim goes to shopping malls all the time with her 12-year-old daughter, North West.

“I go to the mall all the time,” Kim said. “I’m a mall girly.”

So she can handle crowds at the mall, but grocery stores are off limits? The logic doesn’t add up, but that’s Kim for you.

The reality star shares North, Saint (10), Chicago (8) and Psalm (6) with her ex-husband Kanye West. She’s been raising four kids without ever picking up milk or bread herself.

Kim and Khloe made sure to clarify they’re not completely helpless. They sometimes do other household tasks, like vacuuming and washing dishes.

“Like, we’re not incompetent human beings,” Khloe said during the podcast. “But I think they think we have like butlers or someone waiting at our feet.”

Kim admitted she actually enjoys vacuuming but hasn’t done it in a really long time. She also pumps her own gas, unlike Khloe, who finds gas stations weird.