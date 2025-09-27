Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer Fires Back At Ray J RICO Comments With Threats

Kim Kardashian and Ray J are at it again, but this time it’s not sex tapes, it’s full-blown legal threats over wild talk about the feds.
Ray J hopped on a livestream with Chrisean Rock and dropped a bomb, claiming he’s working with federal agents to bring a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner.
His exact words: “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy… the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s worse than Diddy.”
Well, Kim’s lawyer Alex Spiro didn’t waste time. He clapped back hard, calling Ray J’s comments “false and defamatory” and warned that pushing those claims is defamation under California law.
Spiro made it crystal clear: there’s no RICO case, no investigation, no fed involvement, nothing. In his words, there’s “no credible evidence whatsoever” behind Ray J’s allegations.
He also stated that no law enforcement agency has launched an investigation against the Kardashian crew.
And he’s not playing around. Spiro demanded that any site running with Ray J’s claims yank the content ASAP and post a retraction. Kim’s legal team also contacted multiple outlets, instructing them to revise their stories or face the consequences.