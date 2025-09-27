Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer Fires Back At Ray J RICO Comments With Threats

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian’s lawyer shut down Ray J’s wild RICO claims and warned media outlets to delete or fix their stories—fast.

Kim Kardashian and Ray J are at it again, but this time it’s not sex tapes, it’s full-blown legal threats over wild talk about the feds.

Ray J hopped on a livestream with Chrisean Rock and dropped a bomb, claiming he’s working with federal agents to bring a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner.

His exact words: “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy… the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s worse than Diddy.”

Well, Kim’s lawyer Alex Spiro didn’t waste time. He clapped back hard, calling Ray J’s comments “false and defamatory” and warned that pushing those claims is defamation under California law.

I GOT NOTHING TO LOSE THIS LIE!!! — YOU ALREADY THINK IM A BAD GUY BC OF FALSE NARRATIVES BY KRIS AND KIM!! So F### IT — MY KIDS ARE MY ONLY PRIORITY!! Daddy is a great person – NEVER DID ANYTHING FOUL LIKE THEY SAY!! Truth is here right now ! pic.twitter.com/pGiWoVbnvf — Ray J (@RayJ) September 11, 2022

Spiro made it crystal clear: there’s no RICO case, no investigation, no fed involvement, nothing. In his words, there’s “no credible evidence whatsoever” behind Ray J’s allegations.

He also stated that no law enforcement agency has launched an investigation against the Kardashian crew.

And he’s not playing around. Spiro demanded that any site running with Ray J’s claims yank the content ASAP and post a retraction. Kim’s legal team also contacted multiple outlets, instructing them to revise their stories or face the consequences.