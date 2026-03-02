Kimora Lee Simmons Becomes Just “Kimora Lee” in Strategic Name Change

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Fashion mogul Kimora Lee legally changed her name from Kimora Lee Simmons to distance herself from ongoing legal battles.

Fashion mogul Kimora Lee has legally changed her name to simply “Kimora Lee,” marking a calculated departure from her famous ex-husband’s surname.

The Baby Phat founder made the official switch as part of what sources describe as a “personal reset” for her business empire.

The timing connects directly to her escalating legal war with Russell Simmons over millions of shares of Celsius Energy Drink.

Russell filed a lawsuit alleging Kimora conspired with her estranged husband, Tim Leissner, to fraudulently transfer nearly four million Celsius shares to cover Leissner’s legal expenses.

Russell became an early Celsius investor alongside late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and his investment generated substantial returns before the alleged theft.

The Hip-Hop pioneer claims he trusted Kimora with his business dealings even after their divorce, maintaining what he called a close family relationship.

Tim Leissner, a disgraced former Goldman Sachs banker, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for his central role in the massive 1MDB Malaysian government fund scandal.

Federal prosecutors proved Leissner helped steal billions from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, requiring him to forfeit nearly $44 million to avoid longer jail time.

The couple now faces eviction from their $25 million mansion, which Leissner admitted under oath was purchased entirely with stolen Malaysian funds.

After buying the property, Leissner immediately sold it to a real estate investment group, continuing to live there for a $60,000 monthly rent.

Kimora claims Leissner tricked her into signing the property sale documents, though court records show her signature authorized the transaction.

She also maintains she was paying the mortgage, but legal documents prove she was actually paying rent after the resale.

The rebrand represents Kimora’s attempt to distance herself from both Russell Simmons, who is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and Tim Leissner’s criminal conviction.

Leissner recently submitted a pardon request to former President Trump before beginning his prison sentence in February 2026.