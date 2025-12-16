Kimora Lee Simmons Unleashes Ether On Russell: “Go Answer Your Accusers”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kimora Lee Simmons told Russell Simmons to “answer your accusers” after he claimed she prevents him from seeing their daughters.

Kimora Lee Simmons fired back at Russell Simmons after he claimed she won’t let him see their adult daughters, telling him to answer his sexual assault accusers.

The Baby Phat founder didn’t hold back in her Instagram Stories response Monday (December 15), calling out her ex-husband’s claims about their daughters Ming Lee, 25, and Aoki Lee, 23.

“My ‘girls’ are GROWN WOMEN,” Kimora wrote. “You know these are lies. Why are you typing from thousands of miles away in a non extradition country? Go negotiate and Answer your Accusers.”

The nasty exchange began after Kimora’s recent PEOPLE interview, in which she said she doesn’t maintain close relationships with her children’s fathers.

Russell responded on Threads, provided her with over $50,000 per month for two decades, and accused her of stealing his stock.

“I was ur best /only friend,” Russell wrote. “I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock. I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since. You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again.”

The stock theft Russell referenced stems from a 2021 lawsuit in which he accused Kimora and her husband, Tim Leissner, of stealing millions in Celsius energy drink shares to pay Leissner’s bail in a money laundering case.

Court documents show Russell Simmons was ordered to pay Kimora over $100,000 in legal fees related to that dispute. Russell and Kimora’s relationship began in November 1991 when she was just 16 and he was 34. They married in December 1998 when she was 23, but separated in 2006 and finalized their divorce in 2009.

The couple built business empires together, including the Phat Farm and Baby Phat fashion lines. Russell has been living in Bali since 2017, shortly after multiple women accused him of sexual assault and rape.

He faces ongoing legal battles, with court filings revealing he finally paid out millions to three women in unpaid settlements from sexual misconduct cases, while several others remain unresolved.

Russell has denied all allegations and claims he passed “nine lie detector tests” related to the accusations.