Russell Simmons Fights For Daughters’ Love As Kimora Drama Explodes

Russell Simmons responds to Kimora Lee’s claim that “guys are weird” and that she has no relationship with the Def Jam founder.

Russell Simmons fired back at ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons after she told People she doesn’t have relationships with her kids’ fathers.

Russell Simmons unleashed a passionate defense of his role as a father and exposed the financial support he provided for decades.

“I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years. I was ur best /only friend. I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock,” Russell wrote in his response. “I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since. You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again. There are two sides to every story.”

The volatile statement reveals the depth of Russell’s frustration with Kimora’s public portrayal of their relationship.

In her People interview published December 11, Kimora stated she’s basically raising their kids on her own, since Simmons left the United States and became a citizen of Bali.

“I’m pretty much the primary parent. It’s difficult, but I don’t know sometimes what other people are thinking. Guys are weird,” Kimora said. “I am thankful I’m able to be there for my family in ways that other people or parents are not.”

Russell’s response exposes a different narrative. He claims he provided substantial financial support, $50,000 monthly for two decades, while maintaining close relationships with all of Kimora’s children, not just their daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee.

Russell’s claim about being godfather to Kimora’s other children, Kenzo Lee with Djimon Hounsou and Wolfe Lee with Tim Leissner, suggests their relationship was more complex than Kimora’s recent interview portrayed.

The mention of “stolen stock” references their ongoing legal battle over Celsius energy drink shares worth millions.

Russell sued Kimora in 2021, alleging she used shares in which he held a stake to pay for her ex-husband Tim Leissner’s bond after his conviction for money laundering and bribery connected to the 1MDB scandal that landed Pras a 14-year prison sentence.

The case involves nearly 4 million Celsius shares that federal authorities seized from Leissner. Russell claims ownership of the shares, while Kimora disputes his claims through her legal team. The high-stakes trial is set for January 2026.

Russell’s accusation that Kimora threatened to cut off his access to their daughters if he pursued legal action adds another layer to their bitter dispute. The threat allegedly came as Russell sought to recover what he considers his rightful property.

The public feud highlights the complex dynamics between the former couple, who divorced in 2009. Ming Lee, 25, and Aoki Lee, 23, have largely stayed out of their parents’ public disputes.

Both daughters have pursued modeling careers and maintain relationships with both parents despite the ongoing legal drama.