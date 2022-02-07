King Von’s Estate To Release Posthumous Album ‘What It Means To Be King’

“Don’t Play That” featuring 21 Savage is the first offering from the forthcoming project.

Dayvon “King Von” Bennett tragically lost his life on November 6, 2020, at the age of 26. The Chicago-raised rapper’s voice will be heard once again on a forthcoming posthumous project.

King Von’s Estate partnered with Lil Durk’s Only The Family and Ghazi Shami’s EMPIRE to release What It Means To Be King. Fans of the late rapper can look for the album to hit DSPs on March 4.

The news single “Don’t Play That” featuring 21 Savage arrived on February 4. The song’s official visualizer already collected over 1.8 million plays on YouTube. Over on Spotify, the track amassed another 2 million streams.

Kid Hazel produced King Von and 21 Savage’s “Don’t Play That” collaboration. Chopsquad DJ also provided beats for the upcoming What It Means To Be King album.

Welcome to O’Block, King Von’s debut studio LP, contains multiple songs with Chopsquad DJ production. That 2020 project peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Plus, Welcome to O’Block spent one week at #1 on Billboard‘s Independent Albums chart. 2019’s Grandson, Vol. 1 and 2020’s Levon James mixtapes also made it into the Independent Albums chart’s Top 10.